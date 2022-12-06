In remembrance of a ‘loving soul’

BLANCHESTER — Over $8,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of 20-year-old Robyn Birzer, of Blanchester, who lost her life in a multi-vehicle accident on Friday, Dec. 2.

“Robyn was the most bubbly, positive, kind hearted 20 year old you would ever meet. She had everyone she knew wrapped around her tiny little finger,” the GoFundMe description says. “The life of every gathering. Always surrounded by family, friends, and her soccer family who cherished her like our own sister.”

Birzer was identified as the person who died in the accident that occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township.

The preliminary investigation from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) – Dayton Post shows a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer combination, driven by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, Columbus, was driving on the ramp from westbound I-70 to northbound I-75 when the vehicle went off the left side of the ramp, through the gore, and into the northbound lanes of I-75, where it struck three vehicles: a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer combination, driven by Ntunzwenimana M. Mathieu, 38, Dallas; a Honda Civic, driven by Clayton A. Barhorst, 23, Lebanon; and a Ford Escape, driven by Birzer.

After striking the three northbound vehicles, the Freightliner struck the concrete median barrier wall, where debris struck a southbound Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Terrance L. Toth, 71, Tipp City. The Freightliner operated by Ferguson and the Ford Escape driven by Birzer both caught fire, according to OSHP. Toth was uninjured and the other three drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The fundraiser was started by Sara Hull, a friend of Birzer’s, as a way to help the family with funeral expenses and to “give back to them for giving us such a loving soul to grow up with throughout the years.”

Attempts by the News Journal to reach Hull were not immediately met.

With 98 donations made, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $8,710 — well over the $5,000 goal. The donation included anonymous donations of $2,500 and $1,000 respectively.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-robyn-birzer

Robyn Birzer https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_robyn1.jpg Robyn Birzer Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

Local family receives massive support after sudden loss

By John Hamilton [email protected]

