International paper grant awarded to Putman Elementary

The Blanchester Schools Foundation was instrumental in acquiring a grant for $3,000 to help build the 4th Grade Accelerated Reader Program at Putman Elementary.

Curriculum director Raechel Purdon identified the need for expanding the fourth grade library and wrote the rationale and evaluation criteria for the grant. Amy Albrinck and Claudia Maltz, from International Paper, presented the check to Geri Earley and several fourth graders on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The funds will be used to purchase new books to expand the AR Library. The students were excited to receive the “Big Check,” and will make even greater gains in reading with the addition of the new books.

The Blanchester Schools Foundation is a 501c (3) organization. Donations made to the Foundation are tax exempt and can be made online at https://www.blanschoolsfoundation.org/donate, or by mailing a check to Blan Schools Foundation, 955 Cherry St. Blanchester, OH 45107.

Front Row: Principal Geri Earley, Connor Hoggatt, Braxton Grier, Keiry Granados, Izabella Blair, Ellen Binkley Hill (Foundation). Back Row: Claudia Maltz, International Paper, Raechel Purdon, Anthony Spurlock, Kaiser Lundy, Landon Buckemnear, Landry Holbert, Randy Dunlap, Blanchester Superintendent. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_Putnam.jpg Front Row: Principal Geri Earley, Connor Hoggatt, Braxton Grier, Keiry Granados, Izabella Blair, Ellen Binkley Hill (Foundation). Back Row: Claudia Maltz, International Paper, Raechel Purdon, Anthony Spurlock, Kaiser Lundy, Landon Buckemnear, Landry Holbert, Randy Dunlap, Blanchester Superintendent. Courtesy photo