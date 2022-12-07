Ertel speaks to Rotary Club about road racing

Fred Ertel spoke Nov. 29 to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon at the CMH meeting room on Tuesdays. Ertel spoke about road racing.

Ertel said to be a road race driver you had to look like one and described some of the equipment necessary for safety. Ertel also showed the club photos of his car and told stories about his races.

Ertel also said his car is made in Indiana. Ertel described his race car and shared the features and why they are part of the design (safety or efficiency or both). Ertel also gave the club some physics lessons on aerodynamics and car design and shifters. The most important things: Brakes. Handing/Suspension. Power-to-weight Ratio.

Fred Ertel and Jay Sewell, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club, at the Nov. 29 meeting. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_ErtelAtRotary.jpg Fred Ertel and Jay Sewell, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club, at the Nov. 29 meeting. Courtesy photo