Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 45-year-old Oregonia male for allegedly obstructing official business at 10:45 a.m. on November 30. According to the report, the suspect was arrested after he attempted to “use another person’s urine to pass a drug screen” at Municipal Probation. Police seized a “contraption w/urine bottle-tube-hand warmer” as evidence, according to the report.

• Police arrested a 65-year-old female from Ft. Wright, Kentucky for allegedly operating a vehicle intoxicated at 12:02 a.m. on December 1. According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop on Locust Street near South Street for a marked lane violation. “The driver was found to be under the influence of drugs/narcotics,” the report states. A blood sample was collected as evidence.

• Police arrested a 53-year-old male for alleged disorderly conduct at 11:35 p.m. on November 28. According to the report, the suspect was allegedly intoxicated with alcohol at the 1-99 block of West Sugartree Street.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old male on a warrant and for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and schedule 1/2/3/ drug possession at 12:12 p.m. on November 30. According to the report, at the 1-99 block of West Main Street, police allegedly found two hypodermic syringes and a unit of suspected amphetamines/meth.

• Police arrested a 44-year-old Dayton female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and schedule 1/2/3 drug possession at 12:02 a.m. on December 2. According to the report, while on a routine patrol, police observed a vehicle traveling northbound on North Wood Street. “The vehicle came to a stop at N. Wood St. and Vine St. I heard a loud exhaust when the vehicle accelerated,” the report states. The officer conducted a traffic stop and suspected narcotics were located. The officer collected a gram of meth/amphetamines, two meth pipes, marijuana, a marijuana pipe, and a marijuana cigarette.

• Police arrested a 54-year-old Washington Court House male for alleged petty theft at 1:57 p.m. on November 24. According to the report, the suspect allegedly stole $331 of “miscellaneous” items from a store on Progress Way. A second suspect was arrested.

• At 7:07 p.m. on November 30, police arrested a 31-year-old New Vienna female for alleged petty theft. According to the report, police responded to a store on Progress Way on a theft report. The suspect allegedly stole $110 worth of “lights, makeup, and (miscellaneous) items”.

• Police arrested a 19-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 6:30 a.m. on November 27. According to the report, the incident took place at the 400 block of Columbus Street. No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be in use.

• Police arrested a 25-year-old male and a 26-year-old female for alleged drug paraphernalia at 12:01 a.m. on December 1. According to the report, police responded to Brownberry Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle “Upon arrival, officers located a glass meth pipe in plain view,” the report states. Both apparently claimed ownership.

• Police arrested a 39-year-old Hamilton female for alleged criminal trespass at 7:11 a.m. on December 2. According to the report, the suspect was arrested for trespassing at a gas station on East Main Street.

• At 3 p.m. on November 27, police responded to a theft report at a store on Progress Way. According to the report, the suspect – a 31-year-old Martinsville female – fled the store. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the parking lot and was found to be stolen out of Hillsboro and the license plate was found stolen from Brown County. The report lists a Justice Brand 8 Hawkins Tiger Coat as the stolen item from the store. An investigation is pending.

• At 9 p.m. on November 30, police responded to the 91000 block of Quaker Way on the report of an assault between two female subjects. According to the report, the charges of assault were declined by both subjects, “however officers discovered one female to be concealing a large amount of marijuana within her coat”. The report indicates 190 grams were seized. A 22-year-old Greenville female was listed as the suspect.

• At 3 p.m. on November 30, police responded to a South Walnut Street residence on a criminal damage report. According to the report, a 2005 Buick Lacrosse was damaged between Nov. 28 and 29.

• At 6:09 p.m. on December 2, police were dispatched to the 200 block of East Main Street on the report of a female that was shot with a water pellet. According to the report, police discovered a 34-year-old male with the water gun which was seized as evidence.

• At 5:30 a.m. on November 30, police responded to a gas station on East Locust Street on the report of someone using a counterfeit $100 to buy items. A 36-year-old Sabina male was listed as the suspect.

• At 3:04 p.m. on November 3, police responded to a bank on Progress Way on the report of someone receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_wpdpatch-1-.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574