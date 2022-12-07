Commissioners get updates on I-71 Interchanges Area Plans

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Commissioners were recently given dates for the next steps on the Interstate 71 Interchanges Area Plans.

On Monday, Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Taylor Stuckert told the commissioners Dec. 14 by 5 p.m. is the deadline for Request for Proposals (RFPs) for the project with interviews following up on Dec. 29.

“I don’t think we’re going to have as many (RFPs) as we did for the comprehensive plan, ” said Stuckert.

He plans on emailing the submitted proposals to commissioners after the 14th so they can review them. When it came to interviewing, he asked who they wanted to be involved with the committee to select a consultant.

“When starting this process it was mostly the technical review committee and Brenda (Wood) would be there as the commissioner rep,” said Stuckert. “I don’t know if you want it to be just us or have Beth (Huber) there as the Port Authority or have other agencies there.”

According to the Regional Planning Commission, they’re soliciting RFPs on behalf of commissioners for the Interstate 71 Interchanges Area Plans.

“The County seeks a consultant that will guide the creation of a community vision in alignment with the Clinton County 2040 comprehensive plan, growth and development scenarios, relevant policies, and implement strategies,” according to the Planning Commissioners.

The plan looks to create a way that allows it to be used to update the County’s Zoning Code and Subdivision Regulations to help make the plan possible.

Commissioner Mike McCarty didn’t object to any arrangement of the committee. Commissioner Wood volunteered to be a part of it. They were also looking at having representatives from the Clinton County Engineers be a part of it.

Stuckert also indicated having the proposed committee talk to employers and township trustees to see how it’ll impact them.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574