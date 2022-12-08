Outstanding Women of Clinton County nominations now open

Nominations are now open for the 2023 luncheon for the Outstanding Women of Clinton County. The OWCC committee is planning the event for Saturday, April 8, 2023 at the Roberts Center.

The committee is seeking nominations of women who have made important, perhaps unique, economic, social, cultural or humanitarian contributions to the Clinton County community. Now is the chance to honor women who have displayed outstanding qualities that have enhanced the lives of those around the county. These women may be a neighbor, a fellow employee, someone you have noticed going above and beyond to help others or a member of your church.

As well as honoring outstanding women in the county, the committee will also be awarding $1,500 scholarships to students from each of the county schools.

Applications for nominations may be found at outstandingwomenclintoncounty.org. Nominations close on Jan. 3, 2023.

