Cantabile to present free holiday concert

The members of Cantabile invite the community to enjoy the sounds of the season with them on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington United Methodist Church.

“This concert is quickly becoming a holiday tradition for music lovers – and music makers – in our community,” said Seth Parshall, director.

With holiday favorites and other inspirational pieces, the concert will feature vocal soloists and instrumentalists, as well as selected readings, in what has come to be Cantabile’s signature style.

“Through music and spoken word, we hope that the evening can be a place and time of calm in the midst of a busy season,” Parshall noted.

Cantabile has found its musical home at the Wilmington United Methodist Church.

“We’re grateful for the welcome we have felt from this congregation,” Parshall added, “And we are thrilled to be able to extend that welcome to the community for this special holiday concert.”

The concert is free of charge, thanks to donations from community members who understand the important role music can play in our collective quality of life. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with seating available on a first come, first served basis. The Wilmington United Methodist Church is located at 50 East Locust St. in Wilmington.