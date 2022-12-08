Cowan Lake Disc Golf Course opens to the public

The Cowan Lake Disc Golf Course is now open. The course is located on the south side of the lake in the dance pavilion and public beach areas.

It features a heavily wooded course with many of the holes featuring overlooks of the lake. To get to the course, follow the State Park Dance Pavilion Signs and park on the west side of the parking lot where hole 1 is located. The course layout sign is not installed yet so it is recommended that players use the UDisc app to get information on the course layout and hole information. There is a practice basket located by the dance pavilion.

Grants from the Clinton County HealthFirst and LEGACY Funds helped to make this project possible. In addition to the grants, hole sponsors provided additional funding for the project: Blankenbeckler Fencing and Construction, Harlow Land Management, Taylor’s South Shore Marina, Bible Baptist Church – Wilmington, Ewing Tree Services, John Boyd Heating and Cooling, AutoZone – Wilmington, Steve and Beth Cuff, Brian Horton and Kait Burgess, Chris Deitzel, Bill Schieman, Jay Schroeder and Quaker Knoll DGC, Pete and Karen Caldwell, Matt Blakely and Andrea Turnquist and Wade and Darlene Hall.

Pete Caldwell and Matt Blakely designed the courses. They are two of the leading course designers and players in the Cincinnati area. A nine-tee and three-basket practice course was opened this spring in the campground area of the park located on the north side of the lake.

Jay Schroeder, with the Quaker Knoll Disc Golf Course, will be the Cowan Lake Disc Golf Pro. Schroeder and his team of local players will help to maintain the course and be responsible for setting up tournaments.

Basket 16 at the disc golf course https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_Basket-16.jpg Basket 16 at the disc golf course Courtesy photos Blankenbeckler Fencing and Construction worked on the project. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_Blankenbeckler-Fencing-Construction.jpg Blankenbeckler Fencing and Construction worked on the project. Courtesy photos The Cowan Lake Disc Golf team (left to right): Pete Caldwell (course designer), Kyle Ranck (assistant park manager), Matt Blakely (course designer), Melissa Clark (park manager), and Wade Hall (Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park – president/project manager). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_Cowan-Lake-Disc-Golf-Team-L-to-R-Pete-Caldwell-Kyle-Ranck-Matt-Blakely-Melissa-Clark-Wade-Hall.jpg The Cowan Lake Disc Golf team (left to right): Pete Caldwell (course designer), Kyle Ranck (assistant park manager), Matt Blakely (course designer), Melissa Clark (park manager), and Wade Hall (Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park – president/project manager). Courtesy photos The Cowan Lake Disc Golf Course layout https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_Cowan-Lake-Disc-Golf-Rev.-7-1-.jpg The Cowan Lake Disc Golf Course layout Courtesy photos