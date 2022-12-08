SBAAC POY: Steed may race some day but golf is priority now

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the sixth in a series of Clinton County athletes who earned SBAAC player of the year honors in their respective sports during the fall season.

One day, Andy Steed wants to race cars with his father Kerry.

For now, though, he’s happy being on the other side of the car.

“I like … going to the race track with my dad to watch him,” Andy said. Kerry Steed has a long history as both a driver and crew chief of successfully racing cars, primarily in endurance races.

Young Steed, a sophomore at Clinton-Massie High School, earned his second straight SBAAC American Division Boys Golfer of the Year honor this fall.

“When I was a kid, my family had people over and I found some golf balls and a club in my dad’s (golf) bag,” Steed said. “Well, I started to hit (the balls) and then my dad realized that I have a pretty good swing, so I started going to the golf course with him.”

With a smooth swing, Steed seems almost a natural with a golf club in his hand.

A golf cart … now that’s another story.

“When I was on the golf course with my dad, I went to jump into the golf cart and hit my head on the cart,” Andy said.

The youthful Steed portrays a calm demeanor on the course, not letting the slightest of mishaps cause him turmoil. Though nonplussed on the outside, Andy’s inside are churning when things go afoul.

“I don’t like to lose and it hurts sometimes when I fall short of something just like the district tournament,” he said.

Andy dismisses his shortfalls quickly, though.

”As every good story goes, losing is just part of the sport and you have to get used to it,” he said. “It has made me stronger than every and I feel ready to take on the challenge of districts and making it to the next level, which would be state.”

Andy Steed

Only sophomore, Steed is two-time golfer of year in SBAAC