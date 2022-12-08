Community helps family facing unimaginable loss

CLARKSVILLE — Over $6,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe campaign to help the family of Rosalinda Mendoza.

The 18-year-old Clinton Massie High School senior died along with 15-year-old Prezzleigh Goldie as the result of an auto accident on State Route 73 Tuesday.

“The family is facing a lot of expenses from this tragic accident. We hope to help ease some of the financial burdens they will experience in the coming days,” the GoFundMe states. “We ask you to keep all families in your prayers during this time. Thank you for any donation you can give.”

The GoFundMe was started by Amber Breedlove, a close family friend who has known Rosalinda’s mom, Amanda Jackson, since they were in elementary school.

“They’re practically family,” said Breedlove.

The loss of Rosalinda was shocking and heartbreaking. Breedlove told the News Journal.

“When you have children, you make plans. It was Rosa’s senior year, and they were thinking about college visits, her future, and what was next. Now, all that is gone,” said Breedlove.

She described Rosa as “wonderful, kind, sweet, caring, a free soul, she was caring and loving.”

The GoFundMe campaign is hoping to raise $15,000 to not only help with funeral expenses, but also help the family during these troubling times.

Breedlove told the News Journal she feels the love coming from the community to help.

“Clinton County is a wonderful community … I’m not on the receiving end … but she’s my family, and to see the community come together is awesome,” she said.

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/rosalinda-mendoza.

A celebration of Rosalinda’s life will be held Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Clinton Massie High School auditorium. A gathering of friends and family will take place Saturday from 2-5 p.m. at the auditorium.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

