WC names three to administrative positions

Wilmington College named three persons to key administrative positions in recent weeks.

Angela Griffin is the new vice president/chief marketing and enrollment management officer while Dr. Dahlia Cavazos Castillo is the new program director for occupational therapy, replacing the program’s founding director, Dr. Cindy Hahn, who died unexpectedly in October. Also, Steve Cukovecki moved from the Office of Admission to become the director of alumni and family engagement.

Griffin brings extensive experience in higher education from a diverse range of institutions, including Sinclair Community College, St. Bonaventure, Thomas More, Cornell and Ohio universities, according to a Wilmington College news release. She has specialized in college admission and multicultural recruitment. Indeed, she served as vice provost for enrollment and student academic services at St. Bonaventure and vice president for enrollment management at Thomas More.

Her executive leadership background is complemented by experience in manager training, a diverse and global clientele, extensive oversight of fiscal resources, strategic planning and team building/staff development. Griffin, who resides with her family in Xenia, earned her bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and a Master of Art from Antioch University Midwest.

Castillo has been a practicing occupational therapist for more than 30 years. During her career, she worked in settings including acute care and rehabilitative hospitals, outpatient adult and pediatric clinics, long-term care and a rural school district. She started the first occupational therapy services program at the El Paso (TX) Veterans Administration. Castillo began teaching in 1997 and entered academia full-time in 2010 as an OT fieldwork coordinator, later serving as a program director in both entry-level occupational therapy and occupational therapy assistant programs.

Castillo’s service activities include work with the Accreditation Council of Occupational Therapy Education and Texas and American occupational therapy associations, for which she’s had a special interest in multicultural, diversity and inclusion concerns. Since 2007, she has offered pro-bono OT services at a clinic for underserved populations in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

She and her husband reside in Wilmington.

Cukovecki enjoys a significant history with the College as an alumnus, parent of an alumnus and employee of seven years. After earning a degree from Fairmont State University in sport management and business, he attended WC as a non-traditional student, earning a bachelor’s degree with a major in sport management and a minor in coaching. He complemented those credentials with a master’s degree in sport administration from Arkansas State University.

In 2015, Cukovecki began working in the College’s Office of Admission, where he interacted with students and prospective students interested in accounting, business administration, education, communication arts and sport management. In early 2022, the College promoted him to assistant director of admission and transfer counselor. During his time in admission, he also served as the office’s liaison for students interested in football, basketball, baseball, softball, cross country and track & field.

He was staff adviser for the College’s Business Club and, earlier this year, presented at the Phi Theta Kappa Catalyst Convention on students attending two-year colleges making connections with baccalaureate institutions.

Cukovecki’s son, Zane, is a 2021 WC graduate and works as a budget analyst at Air Force Research Laboratory. Steve and his wife, Cindy, reside in Xenia.

Steve Cukovecki
Dr. Dahlia Cavazos Castillo
Angela Griffin