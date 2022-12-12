Clinton County Municipal court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between December 5 and December 9:

• Matthew Fulton, 36, of Wilmington, two counts of receiving stolen property, sentenced 360 days in jail, assessed $340 court costs. Fulton must have no contact with the victim. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay charge and a tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Michael D. Brown, 36, of Washington Court House, O.V.I.-suspension, left of center violation, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), license suspended Dec. 6,2022-Dec. 5, 2023, fined $530, assessed $170 court costs. Brown must commit no further offenses for two years.

• John Hasdorff, 68, of Wilmington, violating a protection order, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Hasdorff must have no contact with the victim or anyone in the protection order. Hasdorff must also commit no further offenses for two years and take part in non-reporting probation. A menacing charge was dismissed.

• Charlotte Noren, 23, of Franklin, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Noren must take part in supervised probation and have no contact with the victims. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Chad Ingles Jr, 30, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (83 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Ingles must commit no further offenses for two years and must complete a non-reporting probation. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Caleb Davis, 31, of New Vienna, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $175 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Davis must complete a three-day residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated.

• Zachary Burge, 37, of Orient, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a drug paraphernalia charge. Burge must commit no further offenses for two years and take part in non-reporting probation.

• Austin Chance, 28, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Darrell Campbell, 38, of Clarksville, marijuana possession, assessed $170 court costs.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_gavel-pic-1-1-1-1.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574