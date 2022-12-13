Real estate transfers

This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff.

Larry Miller, Donny Miller, Archie Miller, and Champ D. Miller to Larry Miller 1/4 INT, Champ D. Miller 1/4 INT, Zacharia Allen Laudermilk and Kayla Reamer 1/4 INT, 7521 Brock Drive, Blanchester, $40,600.

Jerry L. and Carol I. Goldie to Jerry L. Goldie, 73 Beechwood Road, Washington Township.

Scott Paulette to Edward E. and Pamela J. Creech, 397 Lakelly Road, Washington Township, $150,000.

Adam J. and Hannah E. Fricke *DS to Wilmington Holdings LLC, 70 Woodland Dr., Wilmington.

Scott A. Kirchner to May Eva Gerchak, 245 S. Mulberry St., Wilmington, $235,000.

Rodney L. and Susan A. Garrett to Benton and Tucker Shelter *SD, 8608 SR 123, Marion Township, $80,000

Edward James Becker and Beverly Sue *SD to Thomas R. Stroud, 317 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington, $30,000.

Jason Courtney Merkle to Heather and Sharon Johnston, 366 S. South St., Wilmington, $137,000.

Jeanette E. Gerritz RLT to Castillo Properties LLC, 298 High St., Wilmington, $137,000.

Eric B. Harris to Sean M. and Melissa Wareing *SD, 932 Lazenby Rd., Washington Township, $270,000.

Brenda K. and Bruce A. Summers *LE, Summers Keystone Inheritance Trust, Fred M. and Martha Jane Summers to Bruce A. and Brenda K. Summers, 194 Fischer St., Wilmington.

Gary and Darlene M. White *SB to Darlene M. White, 530 Wright St., Blanchester.

Daniel J. and Beverly G. Gadwa *SD to Roger D. and Robin L. Mess, NKA Horse Woman * SD, 1056 West Rd., Clark Township.

RTLM Properties LLC and Brad Cochran Farm LLC to RTLM Properties LLC and Cochran Rental Holdings CO LLC, 128 High St., Wilmington.

Anthony W. Miracle Jr. to Sarah Elizabeth Williams, 5500 Oak Grove Ave., Blanchester, $209,000.

Heather R. Clonch to Barry and Sandra L. Cabrera *SB, 540 SR 350, Washington Township, $305,000.

Amanda L. Seeger to Heather R. Clonch, 1665 S. Woodside Dr., Wilmington, $239,900.

Antonio Testa 50/100 INT and Sharon Testa 50/100 INT to Mark Steven and Jennifer A. Newport *SD, SR 380, Chester Township, $295,000.

Larry Miller 1/4 INT, Archie Miller 1/4 INT, Champ D. Miller 1/4 INT, Zacharia Allen Laudermilk and Kayla Reamer 1/4 INT *SD to Zacharia Allen Laudermilk and Kayla Reamer *SD, 7521 Brock Rd., Blanchester, $121,600.

Dorman Rice to Dorman and Brenda C. Rice, 5028 SR 73, Chester Township.

Betty A. Tillis to Garrett Tillis 1/4 INT, Mary Avy 1/4 INT, Clark F. Tillis Jr. 1/4 INT, and Jennifer Gau 1/4 INT, 99 Ruby Ave., Wilmington.

National Bank and Trust of Wilmington, Ohio as trustee under an agreement with said Mary Lou Morand to Robert H. and Shannon S. Minton *SD, Hale Road, Adam Township $180,000.

Larry and Alicia N. Wheeler *SD to Kevin and Kim Matthias *SD, 256 Florence Ave., Wilmington, $169,500.

Jeffrey and Jerry Stevenson to Brothers Stevenson LLC, 1915 Glady Rd., Clark Township.

Mark R. Toht and Erin C. Harvey to Kenneth Baker, 1051 Katys Lane, Chester Township, $185,000.

Showen FRLT to Erin Harvey and Mark Toht *SD, 2904 Brimstone Rd., Chester Township, $467,500.

Jonathan K. Cooper to Genesis, 193 Southwind Blvd., Wilmington.

Jonathan Kurt and Jessica Gayle Cooper *SD to Huckleberry, 137 N. Mulberry St., Wilmington.

Jonathan Kurt and Jessica Gayle Cooper *SD to 1492, 152 Columbus St., Wilmington.

Jonathan Kurt and Jessica Gayle Cooper *SD to Nut Tree North, 238 N. Walnut St., Wilmington.

Jonathan Kurt and Jessica Gayle Cooper *SD to Sugarplum, 128 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington.

Jonathan Kurt and Jessica Gayle Cooper *SD to Locust Blues, 316 Locust St., Wilmington.

Jonathan Kurt and Jessica Gayle Cooper *SD to Sweet Tree, 151 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington.

Clinton A. and Myrtle I. Lederer *SD to Clinton A. Lederer, SR 28 and Broadway Street, Midland.

Clinton A. and Myrtle I. Lederer *SD to Clinton A. Lederer, 413 E. Center St., Blanchester.

Clinton A. and Myrtle I. Lederer *SD to Clinton A. Lederer, 412 Center St., Blanchester.

Vasile Cioca to Vasile Cioca 1/2 INT and Sorin Cioca 1/2 INT, 752 N. Wood St., Wilmington.

Jo Ann Hale to Zachary Arnold and Tara Short *SD, 162 Richardson Dr., Wilmington, $155,000.

John Turigliatto to Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation, South High Street, Martinsville.

Marvin D. and Betty L. Davis *SD to Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation, 146 Rose Ave., Sabina.

Paul Fear Jr. and Colleen K. Fear to Corrinna Latham, 57 Sherman St., Sabina, $113,000.

Marvin Brian McClellan to Phillip John and Haley Elizabeth Setty, 757 Lazenby Rd., Washington Township, $165,000.

Carol A. Schmidt to Tyler E. Schmidt, 208 Columbus St., Wilmington, $40,000.