Wilmington Police Department reports

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 44-year-old male for alleged domestic violence – repeat offender at 5:45 a.m. on December 7. According to the report, police responded to a residence on South Mulberry Street where the suspect was allegedly “beating” the victim. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries. No drugs or alcohol were suspected to be in use.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old male for alleged vehicular vandalism at noon on December 7. According to the report, the suspect was arrested for a reported road rage incident occurring on Columbus Street involving a tire iron. The victim’s windshield was reported damaged.

• Police arrested a 50-year-old male for alleged disorderly conduct and menacing at 6 p.m. on December 5. According to the report, police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Locust Street in reference to the suspect “attempting to assault a female”. Drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old male for alleged public indecency at 4:45 a.m. on December 5. According to the report, the incident took place at the 700 block of Rombach Avenue. Neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old Goshen male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and schedule 1/2/3/ drug possession at 6:41 p.m. on December 9. According to the report, police responded to the 100 block of Sparta Avenue on an overdose call. The suspect was discovered to have drug paraphernalia on his person and had a white powder on him. The powder was taken to the crime lab for analysis.

• Police arrested a 21-year-old male from Taylor Mill, Kentucky for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at midnight on December 10. According to the report, officers responded to a single vehicle that had rolled over on State Route 134 South. Police made contact with the suspect and located apparent evidence. A blood sample was collected as evidence.

• At 7 a.m. on December 6, police responded the 600 block of South South Street on an apparent overdose. “Various drugs and drug paraphernalia were taken as evidence,” the report states. A 33-year-old male was listed as a suspect.

• At 3:51 p.m. on December 6, police responded to Clinton Memorial Hospital where “a patient brought in suspected narcotics.” A 23-year-old Sabina female was arrested for alleged schedule 1/2/3 drug possession.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old female for alleged robbery at 9:45 p.m. on December 6. According to the report, the suspect was allegedly caught in the vehicle while it was parked at the 100 block of East Main Street. When confronted by the vehicle’s owner, the suspect allegedly struck the owner. A smoking vaporizer valued at $150 was the stolen item.

• Police arrested a 58-year-old female for alleged petty theft at 6:28 p.m. on December 6. According to the report, the suspect was “caught switching UPC labels on products to purchase items at a cheaper price” at a store on Progress Way.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old female for alleged petty theft at 7:39 p.m. on December 8. According to the report, the suspect allegedly stole $80 work of “home goods.”

• At 2 a.m. on December 7, officers located a stolen vehicle traveling within the city limits. According to the vehicle had stopped on South Walnut Street, the operator was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamines. A 28-year-old Coal Grove male was listed as the suspect.

• At 11:02 a.m. on December 6, police received a report of a vehicle tire being damaged on two separate occasions while parked at a business on Hunter Road.

• At 1 a.m. on December 4, police responded to the bike trail on South Mulberry Street where police observed “numerous graffiti style markings on the bike trail that are vulgar.”

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

