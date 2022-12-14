On-Target 4-H club holds Christmas party

The On-Target 4-H club held its annual Christmas party and election of officers meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton Co. Sportsman’s Club. The 4-H families and advisors enjoyed a carry-in meal and then started the meeting to discuss the 2023 schedule of events. The club elected its 2023 officers: President- Anna Davis, Vice President- Bryce Huffman, Secretary- Taylor Colwell, Treasurer- Isaac Chesney and News Reporter-Cooper Dillion. The next meeting is Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and will include a safety meeting following the business meeting.

The On-Target 4-H club held its annual Christmas party and election of officers meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton Co. Sportsman’s Club. The 4-H families and advisors enjoyed a carry-in meal and then started the meeting to discuss the 2023 schedule of events. The club elected its 2023 officers: President- Anna Davis, Vice President- Bryce Huffman, Secretary- Taylor Colwell, Treasurer- Isaac Chesney and News Reporter-Cooper Dillion. The next meeting is Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and will include a safety meeting following the business meeting. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_OnTarget4-H.jpg The On-Target 4-H club held its annual Christmas party and election of officers meeting on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Clinton Co. Sportsman’s Club. The 4-H families and advisors enjoyed a carry-in meal and then started the meeting to discuss the 2023 schedule of events. The club elected its 2023 officers: President- Anna Davis, Vice President- Bryce Huffman, Secretary- Taylor Colwell, Treasurer- Isaac Chesney and News Reporter-Cooper Dillion. The next meeting is Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and will include a safety meeting following the business meeting. Courtesy photo