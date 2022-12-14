Boatman talks Christmas history at Rotary meeting

On Dec. 6, Shelby Boatman, director of the Clinton County Historical Society, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Boatman spoke about “the history of Christmas” and shared history and pictures of Christmas in Clinton County. Boatman is pictured with Jay Sewell, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club.

On Dec. 6, Shelby Boatman, director of the Clinton County Historical Society, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Boatman spoke about “the history of Christmas” and shared history and pictures of Christmas in Clinton County. Boatman is pictured with Jay Sewell, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_BoatmanAtRotary.jpg On Dec. 6, Shelby Boatman, director of the Clinton County Historical Society, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Boatman spoke about “the history of Christmas” and shared history and pictures of Christmas in Clinton County. Boatman is pictured with Jay Sewell, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club. Courtesy photo