Ukraine standouts on hiatus until Jan. 7

Due to dangerously low temperatures in the weekend forecast, rising COVID cases, and the upcoming holidays, the weekly Saturday standouts in support of Ukraine and her people will be on hiatus until Saturday, Jan. 7.

Sponsored by the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and the Empathy Surplus Network USA, the standouts at the corner of Locust and South streets in Wilmington began last February, after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Rev. Elaine Silverstrim, A.C.T. president, says Ukrainians face a punishingly brutal winter as the war continues, and she urges supporters of Ukraine to contribute to the relief programs of their choice.