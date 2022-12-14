Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 11:53 p.m. on December 4, deputies responded to an assault report at a Gordon Road residence in Sabina/Wilson Township. A 32-year-old female reportedly assaulted her boyfriend, who suffered apparent minor injuries. Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be involved.

• At 6:35 a.m. on December 7, a 52-year-old Cuba female reported five rings and a hairpin, valued at $7,000 total, were stolen from her residence. A 46-year-old Cuba male was listed as the suspect.

• At 5:43 p.m. on December 10, a 46-year-old New Vienna male reported a theft occurring at the 1000 block of Ogden Road in Adams Township. The report lists a red toolbox and a red 5×12 trailer as the stolen items.

• At 11 a.m. on December 2, deputies responded to a Marion Township residence on State Route 133 South on the report of an abandoned vehicle parked in the driveway. The vehicle was later found to be stolen. A 62-year-old Blanchester male was listed as the victim.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-1.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574