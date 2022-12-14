Blanchester Community Christmas Dinner this Sat.

The Blanchester Community Christmas Dinner will be held this Saturday, Dec. 17.

The dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Community Center at the municipal building. The meal will be catered by McCoy’s Catering, and all citizens of Blanchester are invited to the meal, free of charge.

According to organizers, the community Christmas dinners have been very successful in the past. There was a pause in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, but each year the dinner has been held, attendance numbers have grown. In 2019, approximately 250 meals were served and another 150 were delivered.

An even larger turnout is anticipated this Saturday.

“The generous support of the Blanchester community has made this event possible,” states a news release. “In years’ past, financial support was overwhelming and this year the response has been equally generous. We are truly grateful.”

In 2019, there was a large number of enthusiastic volunteers who gave their time and energy to make the dinner a success.

“We are very thankful to all of you who helped in any way,” states the news release. “The Blanchester Lions Club is taking the reins from Ruth and Jim Johnson, who ran the dinner for 15 consecutive years. What an amazing service to our community! Thank you so much for all of your time and dedication to the Blanchester community.”

Once again, organizers are asking for volunteers to help make the dinner happen.

“If you would like to help in any way — serve food, clean up, bake desserts, deliver meals, or make a financial donation — we would love to have your assistance,” organizers said. “We guarantee you will come away filled with the Christmas spirit, knowing you have helped others have a more enjoyable Christmas.”

For those interested in helping or those who would like a meal delivered to their home in the Blanchester area, contact Joyce Kelly at 937-673-0876.