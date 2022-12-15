Throwback Thursday: McKamey wins plowing contest

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 15, 1953:

Nationally

‘Brownell, McCarthy At Odds On Reds Still Employed’

“FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Attorney General Herbert Brownell says he thinks all suspected Reds [communists] have been cleaned out of the government. But Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis) disagrees. …

“McCarthy, Communist-hunting chairman of the Senate investigations subcommittee, said on the ‘Meet the Press’ television program (NBC) last night more employees are being fired on loyalty grounds every day. The administration ‘is heading in the right direction’ in eliminating subversives from government, but ‘I don’t think the job is ended’, McCarthy said.”

Locally

‘Santa Pays First 1953 Visit to City; Welcomed by Officials and 600 Children’

“Old St. Nick was brought to Wilmington by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. … He landed at the Clinton County Air Force Base to be officially greeted by Col. S.W. Van Meter, commanding officer; President of City Council Dr. W.R. Pyle; and Jaycees President Frederick Buckley. A German band and a group of more than 100 parents and children added to the warmth of the greeting.”

Santa was escorted into town by the WHS marching band and given a key to the city from Mayor Charles Kohler. Ruby Brownlee was pictured telling Santa what she wanted for Christmas following the Santa parade in Wilmington.

‘Man Injured Hunting, Then In Car Crash’

“Delmar Larrick, 28, Midland, severely injured his left foot in a hunting accident Saturday morning, and then the car in which he was being rushed to Clinton Memorial Hospital by two of his brothers was involved in an accident at Main and Wood streets.

“Larrick’s left foot was so severely injured that it had to be amputated just above the ankle…. X-rays were to be taken to see if his back and chest were injured in the automobile accident. His brothers, Carl and Eldon Larrick, received bruises on their legs and forehead.”

The three bothers and two other men were hunting on the Harry Clark farm near Lake Cowan. As they all climbed a fence, Delmar’s gun accidentally went off.

• Births reported at Clinton Memorial Hospital were: a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Leon Beal of Sabina; a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Grover Young of Blanchester; a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. E.D. Sutherland of Marathon; and a son to Mr. and Mrs. Harlan White of Blanchester.

