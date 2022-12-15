Girl Scouts earn first badge

The Brownies of Girl Scout Troop 34485 earned their first badge at last month’s troop meeting.

The girls earned the Pets Badge by completing five steps to learn how to properly care for pets. The five steps included finding out what care different pets need, keeping a pet comfy, helping a pet stay healthy and safe, making a pet feel loved, and feeding a pet.

The Brownies learned budgeting for pet care, interviewed a dog expert, and had at home assignments for animal care and animal beds. The Brownies want to give a special thanks to Janet Schultz, of D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, who came and shared her expertise with the Brownies, teaching them dog behavior, care, and budgeting. Her enthusiasm and experience were instrumental in the girls completing the badge assignments.

The Girl Scouting mission is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

