East Clinton FFA holds degree banquet

To honor the accomplishments of FFA members so far throughout the year, the East Clinton FFA chapter hosted its annual degree banquet near the end of November.

Members were provided with a wonderful Thanksgiving dinner before the degrees were awarded. The chapter is proud of all of the accomplishments of its young agriculturalists in obtaining these degrees. These members have dedicated their time and efforts into developing their education and futures within the agriculture industry and beyond.

Not only did the chapter award many high school students their Greenhand and Chapter degrees at the banquet, but it also recognized the middle school ag students, who received the first Discovery degrees that East Clinton has ever had.

The chapter would like to thank its members, advisors, anyone who provided food, and school staff for cooperating with it to make this event a success.

On Dec. 3, senior Timmi Mahanes from the East Clinton FFA chapter competed in the state job interview competition. Timmi had to go through a series of competitions before making it to state, as well as going through a preliminary online interview round, and then doing an in-person state finals competition where she had to submit an application, cover letter, and resume as well as writing a follow-up letter after her interview.

Timmi placed first in her preliminary interview and finished third overall in the state finals competition, where she scored 652 points total on her cover letter, interview, resume, and follow-up letter.

Senior Timmi Mahanes competes in state job interview competition