New city council public comment policies introduced

WILMINGTON — Speed discussion, handicap parking, and new public comment policies were all topics at Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

Public Comment Policy

Council president Mark McKay introduced new policies for the public comment section.

According to a notice by McKay, “to ensure City Council meetings remain professional and cordial for council members and visitors alike, anyone who wishes to speak to Council during the Public Comments section of the agenda must adhere to the following guidelines.”

Among the new guidelines include having to sign a sheet prior to the public comment section. The speaker must address the council at a podium place in the chamber during their three-minute time to speak. Each speaker is permitted to speak once during the meeting and they must use the time to share information, “not to engage with Council or anyone else in conversations.”

If the speaker’s comments are deemed inappropriate, the president of council may terminate the speaker’s remaining time. Examples of inappropriate comments are saying something demeaning to others and including profanity.

Speeding/Parking

During the City Services Committee report, chair Nick Eveland told the council they were advised at their meeting last week to consider two different ideas. The first was dealing with the Main Street speed limit.

“Particularly … in the area of Wayne (Road) going into downtown,” said Eveland. “We had a fairly lengthy review from Paul Goodhue, the city engineer, and it was the feeling of the committee that the speed limit should remain where it is — 35 mph.”

Eveland said that to reduce the speed limit, the city would have to get approval from the Ohio Department of Transportation. One thing they did discover was that there is only one speed limit sign out that way. The next one isn’t until the driver would reach Zeigler’s Pharmacy.

“The thought was by the committee to make the recommendation was to add more speed limit signs in that area, coupled with additional enforcement from our police department,” he said.

Also during the report, the committee discussed the lack of handicap parking on South Street around the main entrance of the Clinton County Courthouse.

“If you go down there right now, there are only handicap parking places at each end of the walk,” he said. “The committee and administration discussed this along with the engineer to some length … we could eliminate one of the handicapped parking places (at the end) and move it back to the center entrance way of the courthouse.”

A discussion was had with Clinton County Commissioner Chair Brenda Woods and she spoke in favor of it.

No legislative action was taken at the time but they are looking at the next step to accomplish this.

Also during council:

• Cameron Young was sworn in as the Wilmington Fire Department’s newest member.

• The council performed the third and final reading approving the city’s 2023 budget.

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth, left, swears in Cameron Young as the Wilmington Fire Department's newest member. The new public comment policy.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

