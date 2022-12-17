Barr’s Pharmacy celebrates one-year anniversary

Barr’s Pharmacy celebrated its one-year anniversary of business in Blanchester in October.

The independent pharmacy is the fourth pharmacy in a network of independently-owned pharmacies in southwest Ohio under the ownership of Marcus Barr. Barr’s Pharmacy offers many services such as free medication delivery and medication packaging to Blanchester and surrounding communities.

“It has been a pleasure to serve the Blanchester community! We appreciate the warm welcome and support that we have received from this community and hope to continue building and making more connections with our customers. My goal since I started in the pharmacy profession has been to offer quality independent pharmacy services, and I am honored to have brought those dreams and visions to the Blanchester community. I look forward to serving this community for many years to come. Barr’s Pharmacy is committed to improving patient health and strives to provide the communities we serve the best quality and personal pharmacy services we can,” said Marcus Barr.

As Blanchester’s only independently-owned pharmacy, Barr’s Pharmacy business philosophy is to deliver quality healthcare to patients in a friendly, professional manner for their community and their neighbors. For more information, please call (937) 625-1238 or visit www.BarrsPharmacy.com.

The staff of Barr's Pharmacy in Blanchester. Courtesy photo