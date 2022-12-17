Chamber holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for Makeshark

Makeshark held a holiday-style grand opening on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to celebrate its new office, located at 100 W. Main St. in Wilmington. The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the occasion.

Local leaders and community members came dressed in ugly sweaters and participated in a Makeshark-style “Great White Shark Gift Exchange,” a small twist on a holiday favorite activity. The event was catered by local vendors such as TinCap, Beaugard’s, and Generations.

“We made the decision to open an office in Wilmington because we didn’t want to just live in this town, we wanted to be part of this community,” said team leader Dustin Pearce.

Since opening its doors in August, Makeshark has already participated in many community events, such as Truck-or-Treat at Denver Park and the HoliDazzle Main Street Parade, as well as switching to many local vendors to build stronger relationships within the community.

Makeshark is a team of local website design and online marketing professionals that help small businesses update their websites, improve their Google keywords, and lower their marketing costs to $149/month in just one to two weeks.

To learn more, visit www.makeshark.com or call (937) 637-7397.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Dec. 7 to celebrate Makeshark's new office grand opening. Courtesy photo