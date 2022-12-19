City provides code violation report

The following report is submitted by the City of Wilmington Code Enforcement Department.

Once a complaint is received, properties with reported violations are handled with an intake form and an inspection is performed at the alleged location.

If a complaint is substantiated, a case is created, and an investigation is opened.

Property owners and/or tenants are then contacted via U.S. Mail with a “Notice of Code Violation” to notify them complaint has been made, the nature of the violation(s), and the actions that need to be taken to resolve the violation(s).

The property owner/tenant is also provided with the date that the follow-up inspection will take place and contact information for the Code Enforcement Department if they need more information, or to file an extension.

The cases below are listed by: Case Number; Case Date; Case Address; and Open Violation & Notes

December 1-15 Case Activity

4667, Dec. 1, 28 W. Main St New Case- Violations Pending

4668, Dec. 1, 354 E. Locust St New Case- Violations Pending

4669, Dec. 2, 250 S. Nelson Ave Lot 79 New Case- Violations Pending

4670, Dec. 5, 129 Doan St Trash Container Warning Sent

4671, Dec. 5, 366 Columbus St Trash Container Warning Sent

4672, Dec. 5, 316 Charles St Trash Container Warning Sent

4673, Dec. 5, 317 Charles St Trash Container Warning Sent

4674, Dec. 5, 209 Doan St Trash Container Warning Sent

4675, Dec. 5, 502 Belmont Ave Trash Container Warning Sent

4676, Dec. 5, 243 Burdel Dr Trash Container Warning Sent

4677, Dec. 5, 399 Columbus St Trash Container Warning Sent

4678, Dec. 5, 402 Prairie Ave Trash Container Warning Sent

4679, Dec. 5, 392 Prairie Ave Trash Container Warning Sent

4680, Dec. 5, 288 Doan St New Case- Violations Pending

4681, Dec. 5, 268 Doan St 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter New Case- First Notice Sent

4682, Dec. 5, 445 Belmont Ave 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles 1709.02(a)- Sanitation 1143.02 – Outdoor Storage New Case- First Notice Sent

4683, Dec. 5, 455 Belmont Ave 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 1143.02 – Outdoor Storage New Case- First Notice Sent

4684, Dec. 6, 376 Prairie Ave 1171.07- Design Standards- Driveway 1301.02-Permit Required New Case- First Notice Sen

4468, May 10, 501 W. Locust St 1709.02(a)- Sanitation 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter Notice of Non-Compliance Sent

4585, Dec. 6, 48 Randolph St Trash Container Warning Sent

4586, Dec. 6, 149 Randolph St Trash Container Warning Sent

4587, Dec. 6, 140 Randolph St Apt B Trash Container Warning Sent

4588, Dec. 6, 140 Randolph St Apt D Trash Container Warning Sent

4689, Dec. 6, 1077 Southridge Ave Trash Container Warning Sent

4690, Dec. 6, 1065 Southridge Ave Trash Container Warning Sent

4691, Dec. 6, 105 Woodview Dr Trash Container Warning Sent

4692, Dec. 6, 336 Burdel Dr Trash Container Warning Sent

4693, Dec. 6, 365 Burdel Dr Trash Container Warning Sent

4694, Dec. 6, 317 Burdel Dr Trash Container Warning Sent

4695, Dec. 6, 136 High St Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4696, Dec. 6, 307 Grant St 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter New Case- First Notice Sent

4697, Dec. 6, 378 Westfield Dr Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4698, Dec. 6, 41 Woodview Dr Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4699, Dec. 6, 31 Woodview Dr 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 1143.02 – Outdoor Storage 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles 1709.02(a)- Sanitation New Case- First Notice Sent

4700, Dec. 7, 185 Richardson Pl 1171.07- Design Standards- Driveway New Case- First Notice Sent

4701, Dec. 8, 2022 131 Creedon Ave New Case- Violations Pending

4702, Dec. 8, US 68 (S. South St) 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 1709.02(a)- Sanitation 1308.01(k)- Public Nuisance New Case- First Notice Sent

4354, Feb. 10, 294 S. Walnut St 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 1143.02 – Outdoor Storage 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles 1709.02(a)- Sanitation 1709.02(f)- Fence Final Notice Sent

4703, Dec. 8, 1484 Woodside Dr Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4704, Dec. 8, 440 Howard St Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4705, Dec. 8, 497 Howard St Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4706, Dec. 8, 357 New St Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4707, Dec. 8, 1417 Woodside Dr Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4708, Dec. 8, 27 Yukon Ct Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4709, Dec. 8, 341 Dana Ave Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4710, Dec. 8, 1664 Gibraltar Dr Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4711, Dec. 8, 562 Brooke Blvd Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4712, Dec. 8, 564 Brooke Blvd Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4713, Dec. 9, 281 Grove St Trash Container Warning Sent

4714, Dec. 9, 265 Grove St Trash Container Warning Sent

4715, Dec. 9, 528 Howard St Trash Container Warning Sent

4716, Dec. 9, 719 N. Wood St Trash Container Warning Sent

4717, Dec. 9, 774 Xenia Ave Trash Container Warning Sent

4718, Dec. 9, 842 Xenia Ave Trash Container Warning Sent

4719, Dec. 9, 141 Michigan Ave Trash Container Warning Sent

4720, Dec. 9, 243 A St 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 1143.02 – Outdoor Storage New Case- First Notice Sent

4721, Dec. 13, 353 Dana Ave Basketball Hoop Warning Sent

4722, Dec. 13, 198 S. Walnut St Trash Container Warning Sent

4723, Dec. 13, 210 S. Walnut St Trash Container Warning Sent

4724, Dec. 13, 308 Westfield Dr Trash Container Warning Sent

4725, Dec. 13, 365 Randolph St Trash Container Warning Sent

4726, Dec. 13, 58 W. Truesdell St Trash Container Warning Sent

4727, Dec. 13, 279 S. South St Trash Container Warning Sent

4728, Dec. 13, 238 Burdel Dr Trash Container Warning Sent

4729, Dec. 13, 451 Westfield Dr Trash Container Warning Sent

4730, Dec. 13, 338 E. Locust St 1143.02 – Outdoor Storage 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles 1709.02(a) Sanitation New Case- First Notice Sent

4731, Dec. 13, 336 Charles St Trash Container Warning Sent

4732, Dec. 13, 108 Woodview Dr Trash Container Warning Sent

4733, Dec. 15, 454 Belmont Ave 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 1143.02 – Outdoor Storage 1709.02(h)(3)(a)- Motor Vehicles New Case- First Notice Sent

December 1-15 – Closed Cases

4651, Nov. 4, 263-267 Columbus St Closed Case- Warning Resolved

4650, Nov. 4, 241-243 Columbus St Closed Case- Warning Resolved

4635, Oct. 21, 170 N. Wall St 1709.02(a) Sanitation 1729.002(a)(b)- Litter 1308.01(k) – Public Nuisance 1143.02- Outdoor Storage Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

4596, Sept. 22, 273-275 Columbus St 1709.02(b)- Grading and Drainage Closed Case- Resolved by Owner

4661, Nov. 17, 731 Fife Ave 1143.02- Outdoor Storage 1729.002(a)(b)- Litter Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

4712, Dec. 8, 564 Brook Blvd. Case Dismissed- Incorrect Address

4709, Dec. 8, 341 Dana Ave Case Dismissed- Incorrect Address

4645, Nov. 3, 115 Lorish Ave 1729.02(a)(b)- Litter 925.07- Trash Containers 1143.02- Outdoor Storage Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

4606, Oct. 5, 1075 Eastside Dr 1709.02(a) Sanitation 1729.002(a)(b)- Litter 938.07(c)- Wase Disposal Prohibitions Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

4646, Nov. 3, 310 S. Wall St 1143.04(a)(1)(h)- Accessory Use- Dwelling Units Closed Case- Resolved by Tenant

How to report

Potential violations — within Wilmington city limits only — can be submitted via email to [email protected], by phone at 937-382-6905, anonymously online at www.wilmingtonoh.org/municipal-services/code-enforcement/ or by texting “hi” to 937-884-1588.