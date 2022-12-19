Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between December 12 and December 16:

• Heather Ferriman, 38, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, failure to control, driving under suspension, two counts of drug instrument possession, falsification, sentenced to 360 days in jail (150 days suspended), fined $490, assessed $680 court costs. Ferriman must commit no further offenses for four years and be monitored by supervised probation.

• Ronald Brooks, 36, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, trespassing, drug instrument possession, attempt to commit a crime, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $420 court costs. Brooks must pay $3.88 in restitution to the ‘mischief’ victim. A second trespassing charge and an obstructing official business were dismissed.

• Denis Potter, 62, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $25, assessed $170 court costs. Potter must take part in supervised probation. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Ethan Morris, 30, trespassing, sentenced to 180 days in jail (169 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Morris must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Skylar Cordy, 21, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Cordy must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. Cordy must also pay $3,200 in restitution. Four aggravated menacing charges were dismissed.

• Shaun Foster, 34, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Dec. 15, 2022-Dec. 14, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Foster must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. The license was destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective December 20.

• Rodney Pence Jr., 29, of Hillsboro, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), license suspended from Dec. 15, 2022-Dec. 14, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $170 court costs. Pence must take part in supervised probation and complete a three-day driver intervention program. The court will give credit if compliant. Driving privileges granted effective after 15 days. A driving under suspension charge and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Adam Fisher, 45, of Oregonia, obstructing official business, sentenced to 90 days in jail (76 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Fisher must take part in supervised probation.

• Rocky Masterson, 30, drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $200, assessed $340 court costs.

• Terry Ball Jr., 37, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Ball must have no contact with the victim.

• Ricky Johnson Jr., 42, of Wilmington, menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Johnson must no harass or bother the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and must be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Berman Detty, 32, of Wilmington, illegal restraint, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Detty must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Rocky Whitaker, 47, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs.

• Robert Herrman III, 23, of Middleburg Heights, O.V.I., going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, sentenced to two days in jail, license suspended from Dec. 15, 2022-Dec. 15, 2023, fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Herrman may apply for driving privileges within 15 days and must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program within 90 days. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine.

• Madelaine Blazer, 24, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Blazer must take part in supervised probation.

• Austin Laufer, 27, of Washington Court House, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Laufer.

• Sarah Dickensheets, 19, of Obetz, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $195 court costs. The case was waived by Dickensheets.

• Vilar Kumar Sarsani, 26, of Delaware, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs.

• Justina Wood, 31, of New Vienna, theft. A falsification charge was dismissed. Sentencing stayed.

