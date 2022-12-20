Providing some holiday cheer for seniors

BLANCHESTER – Council on Aging (COA) staff worked to make the holidays a little brighter for some Blanchester older adults by delivering wrapped Christmas gifts.

The project, “Be a Santa for a Senior,” was designed to provide holiday cheer – and some much-needed items – to older adults at Westminster Court, a subsidized senior housing complex in Blanchester, managed by Episcopal Retirement Services.

Westminster property manager, Char Bradshaw, and service coordinator, Gayle Porter, provided a list of needed items for more than 50 of the property’s residents. COA staff shopped for and wrapped the gifts, and a small group of volunteers delivered the gifts to residents on Dec. 16.

Gifts included blankets, puzzles, books, food items, cleaning supplies, bedding and towels, clothing and more.

Bradshaw and Porter said the residents appreciate the gifts. Many of the community’s older residents don’t have regular visitors or get out much.

“We’re a rural facility,” Bradshaw said. “We don’t get a lot of attention out here and we don’t have all the services available to us that they have in the city. This is wonderful, we sure appreciate it.”

About Council on Aging

Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life for older adults, people with disabilities, their families and caregivers. COA promotes choice, independence, dignity and well-being through a range of services that help people remain independent for as long as possible.

COA is a state-designated Area Agency on Aging serving Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton and Warren counties. One call to COA links people to the wide variety of agencies, information and programs that serve older adults and people with disabilities.

