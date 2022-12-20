Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 10:41 p.m. on December 13, deputies began an initial investigation into animal cruelty occurring at the 100 block of East Church Street in New Vienna. Two New Vienna male suspects were listed – ages 65 and 44 respectively. The report indicates the location is an abandoned/condemned structure. No further details were listed. An investigation is pending.

• At 11:16 p.m. on December 17, deputies responded to the 100 block of Cox Road in Sabina/Wayne Township on the report of property damage. According to the report, $3,500 worth of damage was done to a barn and a 2003 Jeep Liberty. A 45-year-old Sabina male was listed as a suspect. The report indicates the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim – a 46-year-old Winchester male. Alcohol was believed to be involved.

• At 4:31 a.m. on December 14, deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Fayetteville Road in Blanchester/Marion Township. The report lists $500 worth of household items were stolen. No suspect was listed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-2.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574