‘A Christmas miracle’ donation

WILMINGTON — The spirit of Christmas arrived in a blue van at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter on Monday.

The shelter received a $30,000 donation and boxes of necessities (food, bedding, diapers, etc.) from associates of Amazon’s Wilmington Air Hub.

“Giving back to the community in which we live and work—and in particular, supporting right-now-needs like those of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter—is a top priority for Amazon’s Wilmington Air Hub,” said Amazon spokesperson Jessica Pawl, in a statement. “We might be a global company, but we strive to create local impact, and the services offered by this nonprofit team are not only appreciated by our community neighbors, they’re incredibly necessary in this moment.”

Denise Stryker, the shelter’s executive director, called the donation a “Christmas miracle.” Stryker told the News Journal they were contacted by Amazon and asked to join a conference call to discuss what the shelter needed.

“I was in shock, numb, and in disbelief,” said Stryker. “I was overflowed with joy.”

She said she still feels the joy in her heart, especially given how tough it has been at the shelter. She told the News Journal that they’ve continued to get local support, but the pandemic has made it tough to hold their usual fundraisers like Cardboard City.

The money donated will go toward the shelter’s daily operation and will help cover expenses.

While they didn’t have an official number of items donated, Stryker indicated they received a lot.

“I couldn’t believe all the coats and toys we got. We just kept opening boxes and going ‘oh my gosh.’ Our pantry is a lot fuller than it was before,” she said. “All of us are overflowing with gratitude. I’ll always remember the spirit and joy that was brought here.”

To learn more about the shelter or how to donate, visit clintoncountyhomelessshelter.org.

Volunteers from the Homeless Shelter and Amazon unload the goods into the Darlene Myers House on Monday. Clinton County Homeless Shelter Executive Director Denise Stryker, fourth from right, accepts the $30,000 donation from Amazon on Monday.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

