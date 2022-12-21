East Clinton FFA donates toys for Christmas

The East Clinton FFA chapter held its annual Christmas meeting and helped to serve people in the community on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Members participated in the official meeting before breaking off and doing several different activities, including sorting toys from the Toys for Tots drive and making Christmas cards for children who are spending their holiday season in the hospital.

The Christmas meeting gave members the opportunity to talk to each other and celebrate the holiday season together before winter break, as well as giving them a chance to serve others by doing community service activities.