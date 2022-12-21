OhioMeansJobs.com Career Pathway Tool enhanced

COLUMBUS, OHIO – December is Career Exploration and Awareness Month, and Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder is announcing enhancements to the OhioMeansJob.com Career Pathway Tool.

The tool makes it easy to explore occupations within 16 career clusters, including “Health Science,” “Manufacturing,” “Information Technology,” and more, according to a ODJFS news release.

“Finding the right career path is an important and sometimes difficult decision,” said Damschroder. “Recent enhancements have made it easier for Ohioans to explore their options within fields that interest them. They also can plot the trajectory of their possible future career by identifying entry-level, intermediate, and advanced occupations within each cluster.”

The tool was created in partnership with the Ohio Department of Education, originally for the website’s student pages. Now, it’s available on the main OhioMeansJob.com pages, as well, with enhanced research and data analytics that provide more information about the relationship between occupations on a career path. Within each cluster, occupations are color-coded by knowledge, abilities, education, and experience requirements.

“We’re pleased to partner with ODJFS to offer additional tools and resources that can help students and adults explore the various career, education, and training opportunities available throughout the state,” said Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens. “Whether an individual is interested in going to college, getting a certificate, or engaging in the workforce, career pathways can be customized for any ambition or plan.”

To access the Career Pathway Tool, visit OhioMeansJob.com and select “For Job Seekers” and then “Career Path.” Individuals can save up to five Career Pathways in their OhioMeansJob.com profiles.

ODJFS encourages anyone exploring careers to visit OhioMeansJob.com or their nearest OhioMeansJob.com Center. At either the website or the centers, you can learn about in-demand occupations, take skill and career interest assessments, learn about local training programs, create or improve your resume, and much more.