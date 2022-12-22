Community Action busy this Christmas season

Clinton County Community Action has been busy during the Christmas season. The agency assists individuals from six weeks up by providing multiple services including childcare, education, utility assistance, housing assistance, rental assistance, congregate meals, delivering home delivered meals, supportive services for necessary paperwork, transportation and socialization for seniors.

Clinton County Community Action employees purchased items to make stockings to be distributed to seniors in Clinton County. The senior population can sometimes face lonely periods in life, especially around the holidays. Not only were the seniors excited but it made the staff happy to see the reactions on the seniors’ faces.

The Head Start program received donations of toys to provide extra gifts to children in need. Community Action also distributed coats and shoes collected for children.

The Aging Up Senior Center held a Christmas lunch with door prizes for those in attendance as well as taking the seniors to Light of Middletown for the light display.

Community Action provides services to Clinton County residents in need.

Clinton County Community Action has been giving back to the community in a variety of ways this holiday season. Photos provided by Jane Newkirk