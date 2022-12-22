‘$25 Days of Christmas’ makes positive impact on local economy

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce capped off its 14th-annual $25 Days of Christmas this year by giving $2,500 to lucky local shoppers. The promotion’s finale included two $500 cash prizes, received by Chad James and Jody Anderson, drawn from entries collected between Nov. 25-Dec. 15.

Three $250 cash prizes and five $100 cash prizes, as well as 50 locally-donated gifts, were also given away throughout the campaign.

In addition to the weekly drawings, the Chamber gave out $150 in cash throughout the promotion to random shoppers who were out supporting local businesses. Live cash drawings were held each Friday at participating businesses: The Wooden Moose, Makeshark, and Wilmington Ace Hardware.

For the past three weeks, local shoppers have been rewarded for every $25 they’ve spent at 39 participating local businesses with the opportunity to enter one of the weekly drawings for gifts and cash prizes donated by 48 local businesses.

During this year’s promotion, the Chamber received an outstanding 6,465 entries. These entries are equivalent to a minimum of $161,625 in local shopping, and more than $271,530 in local economic activity (when you estimate that 68% of dollars spent locally cycle back into the local economy).

The Chamber of Commerce wrapped up $25 Days of Christmas by giving $2,500 to lucky local shoppers.