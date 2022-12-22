Local man accused of sending nude images to minor

WILMINGTON — A county man has been indicted by a grand jury for sending nude images to a minor.

On Dec. 2, a Clinton County grand jury indicted John W. Hensley, of Clarksville, on one count of allegedly disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fifth-degree felony offense.

Hensley was originally charged in Clinton County Municipal Court in October. According to the affidavit provided by the Municipal Court, Lt. Mike Kassinos, of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, received a report from the father of a juvenile.

According to the affidavit, back in August, Hensley allegedly delivered “naked penis picture/video” to the juvenile via electronic means. The affidavit also states more pictures/videos were sent on Oct. 26, “but the suspect already deleted them.”

While this offense was the first for Hensley in Common Pleas Court, Hensley has had multiple charges in Municipal Court. Hensley currently faces charges of alleged drug paraphernalia possession and having control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

In March, he was sentenced to serve 180 days in jail for an O.V.I. charge. In December 2021, he pleaded guilty to violating a protection order, domestic violence, and resisting arrest.

Below are the names, ages, and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Cherie N. McLaughlin, 39, of Wilmington, was indicted for alleged burglary (felony 2), criminal damaging (misdemeanor 2), and criminal mischief (misdemeanor 3).

• Cindy L. Hayslip, 36, of Wilmington, was indicted for alleged possession of a fentanyl-related compound (felony 5) and tampering with evidence (felony 3).

• Charles W. Gresham, 22, of Cleveland, was indicted for alleged theft (felony 5) and complicity in theft (felony 5).

• Lester M. Worley Jr., 23, of Cleveland, was indicted for alleged theft (felony 5) and complicity in theft (felony 5).

• Darnell D. McMorris, 24, of Cleveland, was indicted for alleged theft (felony 5) and complicity in theft (felony 5).

• Daremeon S. McMorris, 19, of Cleveland, was indicted for alleged theft (felony 5) and complicity in theft (felony 5).

• Tareze T. Williams, 25, of East Cleveland, was indicted for alleged theft (felony 5) and complicity in theft (felony 5).

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

