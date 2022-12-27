Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between December 19 and December 22:

• William Ruwe, 52, of Blanchester, two counts of aggravated menacing, sentenced to 360 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $340 court costs. Ruwe must have no contact with the victim directly or indirectly, or their family. Ruwe’s bow and arrow was ordered destroyed.

• Colin Root, 43, of West Carrollton, two counts of O.V.I., sentenced to 360 days in jail (327 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $340 court costs, license suspended from Dec. 19, 2022-Dec. 18, 2023. Root must take part in supervised probation. If Root is complaint, the court will suspend $250 of the fine and grant driving privileges beginning January 3. A distracted driver charge, a marked lanes violation, and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Brice Penwell, 25, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Penwell must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Kyle Baker, 25, of Blanchester, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Baker must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. A domestic violence charge was dismissed.

• Massamba Ba, 42, of Columbus, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Ba.

• Mackenzie Osborne, 20, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $135, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Osborne.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_gavel-pic-1-1-1-4.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574