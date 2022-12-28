Taylor’s South Shore Marina honored at Dealer Week conference

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) has named Taylor’s South Shore Marina in Waynesville among this year’s marine industry “Great Dealerships to Work For.” The dealership was honored on Dec. 7 at Dealer Week 2022, the association’s annual conference and expo, in Austin, Texas.

Taylor’s South Shore was one of only 27 dealership locations across North America that qualified for recognition by earning an overall score of 90 percent or better on the Marine Industry Certified Dealership Program’s annual Employee Satisfaction Survey. Administered anonymously through the MRAA, the survey asks employees of Marine Industry Certified Dealerships to answer 32 ranking questions about overall satisfaction regarding their unique dealership’s customer relations, employee satisfaction, leadership, management and reputation.

After their employees complete the survey, and the dealership receives its 13-page survey report, the whole team meets and discusses what the dealership is doing great and what they could be doing better for their employee culture.

“Taylor’s South Shore Marina’s employees recognized the dealership for its core values and principles, as well as its stellar customer experience,” said Liz Keener, MRAA’s certification manager. “The team boasted about how the team works well together.”

Chad Taylor, president and second generation owner of Taylor’s says, “We are so incredibly honored to make this list. What I love the most about this award is the fact that it is not based on sales dollars or units sold. It is 100% based off of the anonymous comments given by our employees. I think it really goes to show the type of company we are. We aren’t just a boat dealership out in Corwin, Ohio. We are one of the top performing dealerships in the country and we do it with the best group of employees in the industry. We have a strong culture that has been solidified by our humble beginnings. In a time where a lot of industries are begging for help we are fortunate to have a crew that wants to come to work everyday. I couldn’t ask for a better team to run this business.”

Taylor’s South Shore Marina has been owned by the Taylor family since 1985 when they began on the banks of Cowan Lake in Wilmington, where they began as a small boat rental and bait shop. After having two small expansions in 2003 and 2006, Taylor’s embarked on a large expansion in 2018 by relocating to its current location outside of Waynesville. Taylor’s has been nationally recognized as a Marine Industry Certified Dealership, numerous customer satisfaction awards by their manufacturers and been recognized as one of Boating Industry Magazine’s Top 100 Dealers for multiple years.

Chad Taylor, president of Taylor's South Shore Marina, and Liz Keener, dealer certification manager for the MRAA. Courtesy photo