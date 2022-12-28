Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Wilmington/Union Township male for alleged domestic violence at 7 a.m. on December 20. According to the report, the victim – a 55-year-old female – was allegedly shoved during an argument causing her to fall to the floor. Neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected to be involved.

• At 3:15 a.m. on December 21, a 52-year-old Midland/Jefferson Township male reported someone stole his truck. The report indicates the vehicle – a Dodge Ram 3500 dually truck valued at $20,000 – was stolen between December 12-21. A 41-year-old female – known to the victim – is the suspect.

• At 11:04 a.m. on December 22, a 67-year-old Clarksville/Union Township female reported someone attempted to cash one of their checks. A 22-year-old Dayton female was listed as the suspect.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

