Clinton County Port Authority prepares for 2023

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority Board of Directors held its final regularly scheduled meeting of 2022 recently.

In addition to end-of-year financial business and approving the appropriation for its 2023 business year, the board reviewed and renewed agreements with Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. (JLL) and CBD Advisors.

In presenting the renewal for consideration, acting executive director Beth Huber shared with the board that JLL has represented the Port Authority since 2012.

She said, “David Lotterer and the JLL team provide a wide range of support for our organization, including marketing materials, industry and area analysis, and a broad reach within its internal network.”

Chairman Rowsey added that the JLL team goes above and beyond in its support of opportunities here at the Wilmington Air Park, and that he appreciates the dedication and support.

In other business, the board adopted a 2023 meeting schedule, opting to continue meeting on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. at the Wilmington Air Park. It authorized the purchase of fleet vehicles over the next few months to update the aging equipment.

Huber said, “While the plan had been to get vehicles through a fleet program, since the vehicles were not built, this will provide an alternative to continue the necessary updates to vehicles for the airport.”

Together with LGSTX Services, the staff is monitoring the next vehicles and equipment that ought to be in line for replacement.

Additionally, the board approved updates to the employee handbook, and named the executive director to be the public records coordinator.

Staff members shared updates on recent activity, including a report from Ruth Brindle on the recent presentation as a member of the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative (CCWC) at the national conference of the Association of Educational Service Agencies (AESA) in Atlanta, Georgia. The CCWC will have an open meeting on Jan. 19, 2023 to review progress and organize for 2023.

Board renews contracts, sets 2023 meeting schedule