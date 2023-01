Drew Spendlove, Wilmington High School Class of 2018, graduated from the University of Dayton (UD) on Dec. 17, 2022 with a bachelor of mechanical engineering (BME) degree and earned Dean’s List with a 4.0 GPS for the fall 2022 term.

Spendlove accepted a position with GE Aerospace in its Edison Engineering Development Program (EEDP) and is enrolled at UD for the spring 2023 term to begin pursuit of a masters of science in mechanical engineering (MSME).