USPS vehicle involved in accident

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A postal worker suffered minor injuries in a New Year’s Eve accident, according to authorities.

The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the 1500 block of Ogden Road around 1 p.m. Saturday.

CWJFD Chief Bob Wysong told the News Journal that when crews arrived, the United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle was in the ditch and the second vehicle, with heavy damage, was in the street.

Each vehicle only had one occupant and both individuals were able to get out of their respective vehicles. The USPS driver was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. CWJFD left the scene around 2 p.m.

Authorities informed the News Journal that the cause has not yet been determined.

This was the second USPS-related accident for CWJFD in 2022. The first took place in September on Lebanon Road.

“Please slow down and give these men and women room to work and operate,” a Facebook post from CWJFD stated. “Just because you see them on the roadway doesn’t mean they see you. Stay safe.”

An accident on Ogden Road resulted in minor injuries for a postal worker on Saturday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_cwjfdwreck.jpg An accident on Ogden Road resulted in minor injuries for a postal worker on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Clinton Warren Joint Fire District

Postal worker suffers minor injuries in New Year’s Eve crash

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574