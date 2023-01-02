YEAR IN REVIEW: Key local stories from Sept.-Oct.

This is Part 5 of a six-part series looking back at just a few of the key stories in the pages of the News Journal throughout 2022.

SEPTEMBER

Judge Mike Daugherty passes

WILMINGTON (Sept. 9)— A local judge and beloved member of the community has passed away unexpectedly.

Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning.

Judge Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since the summer of 2015.

City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian Shidaker and Municipal Court Chief Bailiff Brian Kratzer announced the news Thursday morning. In a statement, they said, “Judge Daugherty served faithfully with great professionalism and dedication when he was first appointed and then after being elected. He truly viewed his job as a mission to help others.”

Judge Daugherty was appointed to his role by then-Governor John Kasich and assumed office on July 7, 2015. He was subsequently elected that fall.

Daugherty was also well-known for his work in the community, playing Santa for many groups each year, working with Boy Scouts and with Special Olympics, and volunteering with Clinton-Massie Schools.

Shooting injures 2 juveniles

WILMINGTON (Sept. 14) — The Wilmington Police Department was dispatched to the area of South South Street near Randolph Street on Monday, Sept. 12 at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a possible shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located three male juveniles in a vehicle; two had injuries from a shooting that occurred on Reba Drive, WPD stated in a news release.

The two injured juveniles were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for their injuries, and one of those was transported via CareFlight Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

In the days that followed, WPD announced they were seeking a suspect — a 15-year-old boy considered armed and dangerous — who later that day turned himself in.

Then on Tuesday, Sept. 21, alleged threats “made toward possible students in the Wilmington City school district” and related to the recent shooting led to the decision to close Wilmington City Schools for the day. The schools were cleared to open the following day.

Anders inducted by OSU

(Sept. 21) Sabina’s Billy Ray Anders was officially inducted into the Ohio State University Athletics Hall of Fame Friday night at the Covelli Center on the OSU campus.

Anders never played football until he tried out for the Ohio State team in 1965. He was a three-year starter (freshman couldn’t play varsity at that time) and set numerous records.

Coached by Woody Hayes, Ohio State didn’t throw the ball a lot but Anders set receiving marks of catches in a season (55 in 1966), career receptions (108) and career receiving yards (1,318). Anders was first team All-Big Ten Conference in 1967.

He was team captain in 1967 and started all 27 games he played in at OSU.

OCTOBER

WC shelves MSAT program

WILMINGTON (Oct. 11) — Wilmington College is voluntarily withdrawing the accreditation of its Master of Science in Athletic Training program, which formally started classes a year ago.

A perfect storm of challenging factors involving the new program — including low enrollment and lack of a program director — led WC’s Board of Trustees to approve the action at its Oct. 7 and 8 fall meetings.

Withdrawing accreditation simply means the College is not admitting new students to the program. Also, it provides latitude for the program to restart should conditions warrant in the future.

Honda to build $3.5B battery plant in Fayette Co., hire 2,200 workers

FAYETTE CO. (Oct. 12) — Honda has selected neighboring Fayette County for an electric vehicle (EV) battery plant. In a joint venture, Honda and LG Energy Solution will invest $3.5 billion in the new Fayette County battery plant, which will create at least 2,200 new jobs

The site is at Interstate 71 and U.S. Route 35, Jeffersonville.

It is about 14½ miles from Sabina to Jeffersonville by car, following the SR 729 route. And of course there are two I-71 interchanges in the northwest quadrant of Clinton County, at SR 73 and at US 68.

Construction on the Fayette County battery plant is expected to begin in early 2023, with a goal of starting mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery modules by 2025.

City to supply battery plant water

WILMINGTON (Oct. 14) — The City of Wilmington’s dream 30 years in the making appears to becoming true.

In 1990, when the city signed a contact with the state making Caesar Creek Lake a water supply asset, the intention was to spur economic development in the region.

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth announced Thursday that water from the facilities Wilmington built under the 1990 Caesar Creek Lake contract will be used to supply the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility.

Champion Bridge strong at 150

WILMINGTON (Oct. 15) — Champion Bridge Company publicly celebrated its 150th birthday on Friday and honored employees past and present that have served the company.

The noon event at 261 E. Sugartree St. included the reading of a proclamation from Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty, and Mayor John Stanforth — also a longtime customer — spoke, as did members of owners the Dell family.

It was followed by a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington- Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, then a catered lunch was served.

On display was the recent major renovation to the building — which faces both Sugartree St. and Grant St. — and new signage.

Champion Bridge Co. was founded in 1872by brothers Zimri and Jonathan Wall to sell and manufacture their patented wrought iron truss bridges.

Lawsuit vs. Corps nears resolution

WILMINGTON (Oct. 22) — Ohio Deputy Attorney General Jonathan Fulkerson told city council at Thursday night’s meeting that their office received news of a favorable court decision regarding a federal lawsuit filed in May by the state against the Army Corps of Engineers.

This suit — filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C. — is over what the state and City of Wilmington say are problematic expenses and charges the Corps made over several years.

This results in the state being billed, which in turn bills the city.

“There’s a lot of work to be done. The case isn’t fully resolved,” said Fulkerson. “But we’re very excited and very happy that we’ve gotten to a position where we can all move forward and work with (the city) and ODNR (Ohio Department of Natural Resources) to get a resolution made.”

Judge Michael T. Daugherty passed away in September of 2022. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_daughertypic.jpg Judge Michael T. Daugherty passed away in September of 2022. News Journal file photo