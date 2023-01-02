Posted on by

County officials sworn in


Mike McCarty, left, gets sworn in for another term as Clinton County Commissioner by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.

Mike McCarty, left, gets sworn in for another term as Clinton County Commissioner by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.


Photos provided by Brett Rudduck

Terry Habermehl, left, gets sworn in for another term as county auditor by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.


Photos provided by Brett Rudduck

Mike McCarty, left, gets sworn in for another term as Clinton County Commissioner by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.

Terry Habermehl, left, gets sworn in for another term as county auditor by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.

Mike McCarty, left, gets sworn in for another term as Clinton County Commissioner by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_swearinmike.jpgMike McCarty, left, gets sworn in for another term as Clinton County Commissioner by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck. Photos provided by Brett Rudduck

Terry Habermehl, left, gets sworn in for another term as county auditor by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_swearinterry.jpgTerry Habermehl, left, gets sworn in for another term as county auditor by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck. Photos provided by Brett Rudduck