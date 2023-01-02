County officials sworn in

Mike McCarty, left, gets sworn in for another term as Clinton County Commissioner by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.
Terry Habermehl, left, gets sworn in for another term as county auditor by Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck.
