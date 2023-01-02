Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 42-year-old Blanchester female for alleged petty theft and a 47-year-old Somerville male who had an arrest warrant at 12:55 p.m. on December 11. According to the report, a six-pack of Coca-Cola and an Ozark Trail metal kettle were the alleged stolen items and were taken from a store on Progress Way. Marijuana was found on one of the suspects.

• Police arrested an 18-year-old male for allegedly having an open container of liquor at 10:06 p.m. on December 10. According to the report, police made a traffic stop at the 100 block of East Main Street for a traffic control device violation. Police found the open container in the vehicle along with a TNC vape pen.

• Police arrested a 29-year-old Clarksville female for alleged petty theft at 5:34 p.m. on December 11. The incident took place at a store on Progress Way.

•At 2:43 p.m. on December 11, police responded to subjects being located in a vacant property on Sparta Avenue. Police collected a glass meth pipe and jar (with residue) and a marijuana pipe as evidence. Three people were listed as suspects: a 40-year-old Midland male, a 33-year-old Wilmington male, and a 32-year-old Wilmington female.

• At 8:50 a.m. on December 19, a Clarksville male advised several items were stolen from his vehicle while he was delivering pizza to the 800 block of Prairie Road. The report indicates $200 in cash, the victim’s license, and debit/credit cards were stolen.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

