Hero Quilt Committee surprises American heroes

On Dec. 21, Hero Quilt Committee members stopped by the the Clinton County Veterans Service office to present special quilts to Jeff Rollins, executive director, and Jim Alcorn, veteran service officer. The quilts were specially made by Kathy Stevens for the two men. Kathy is the wife of Brady Stevens, Adjutant for VFW Post 6710. Pictured: Jim Alcorn, Paul Butler, Jack Rose, Jeff Rolllins, and Charlie Shoemaker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_VSO-QUILTS-2.jpg On Dec. 21, Hero Quilt Committee members stopped by the the Clinton County Veterans Service office to present special quilts to Jeff Rollins, executive director, and Jim Alcorn, veteran service officer. The quilts were specially made by Kathy Stevens for the two men. Kathy is the wife of Brady Stevens, Adjutant for VFW Post 6710. Pictured: Jim Alcorn, Paul Butler, Jack Rose, Jeff Rolllins, and Charlie Shoemaker. Courtesy photo