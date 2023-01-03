Pickard named to Trine University President’s List

ANGOLA, IND. — Grant Pickard, of Wilmington, a Trine University student, was named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 term.

Pickard is majoring in Design Engineering Technology.

To earn President’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

