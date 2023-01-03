Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between December 27 and December 30:

• Rose Russell, 39, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Russell must have no contact with the incident location.

• Dylan Viviano, 24, of Martinsville, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Viviano must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and take part in two years of reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. $100 bond is credited. ALS vacated. Additional charges of no operator’s license and driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Mykal Montgomery, 25, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $105, assessed $340 court costs. The ‘obstruction’ offense was amended from a resisting arrest charge. Montgomery must take part in supervised probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Trisha Yeager, 34, of Sabina, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 30 days in jail (15 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and two counts of drug paraphernalia charge were dismissed.

• Christopher Anspach, 45, of Blanchester, driving under suspension, traffic control device violation, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Anspach must take part in supervised probation.

• Kendall McKee, 35, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs.

• Amanda Houseman, 37, of Clarksville, disorderly conduct, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended).

• Skyler Blair, 22, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs.

• Issiah Scott, 19, of Wilmington, reckless operation, going 80 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $50, assessed $170 court costs.

• Christopher Fuson, 44, of Peebles, fictitious registration, assessed $170 court costs.

• Nicholas Swartz, 19, of Maineville, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Swartz.

• Thomas Smith Jr., 45, of Columbus, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Smith.

• Sebastian Friend, 29, trespassing. Sentencing stayed.

• Jerry Goldie, 46, trespassing. Sentencing stayed.

• Jessica Smith, 30, trespassing. Sentencing stayed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_gavel-pic-1-1-.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574