WPD: New shooting info received

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department Investigation Unit has received new information about a Sept. 12 shooting.

On Thursday, police were provided information regarding possible evidence at a residence located within the City of Wilmington, according to a release from Chief Ron Fithen. The information received stems from an active investigation into a shooting.

“A search warrant was obtained for 641 Norman Street for the sole purpose of searching for firearms and/or firearms-related materials,” the release states. “No new arrests have been made regarding this new search warrant as this was just new information received regarding the original incident. Evidence was recovered during the search and our detectives continue to follow-up on any information obtained. “

On Sept. 12 at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the area of South South Street near Randolph Street around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located three male juveniles inside a vehicle. Two had injuries from a shooting that occurred on Reba Drive, according to WPD.

Both were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment. One would be transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

For further information, contact Chief Fithen.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

