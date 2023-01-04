Dickman joins Ohio Land Bank Assoc. Board of Directors

Local attorney and assistant prosecutor, Justin Dickman, was recently selected to join the Ohio Land Bank Association Board of Directors in December.

The Ohio Land Bank Association is a nonprofit organization with the purpose of supporting the work and advocating on behalf of all county land re-utilization corporations, commonly known as land banks, across Ohio. With 61 of Ohio’s 88 counties, including Clinton County, having land banks as a clear need has emerged for a statewide association to provide a collective, unified voice, according to a news release.

Hailing from Van Wert, Ohio, Dickman received his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in political science and communications and his Juris Doctorate from Ohio Northern University. Dickman has been a resident of Wilmington working at the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office since early 2020. In his role with the prosecutor’s office, Dickman has represented the Clinton County Land Bank since early 2020.

Dickman is eager for his role serving on the Ohio Land Bank Association Board of Directors, saying, “I believe I will be able to bring a perspective unique to the organization given my public and private roles and experiences. I’m eager to help to advocate and advance issues that would be beneficial to Clinton County, and other similarly sized counties and community as well as the State of Ohio.”

Commenting on Dickman’s successes, Clinton County Prosecutor Andrew McCoy said, “Justin has taken an innovative approach in leveraging the different tools available to the County and Land Bank for land blight clean up. I expect many other counties may learn from and follow his lead.”

In his role with the prosecutor’s office, Dickman initiates tax foreclosures, deed-in-lieu of transfer for tax delinquent, blighted, and abandoned properties in collaboration with the county treasurer and Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation. Dickman assisted in spearheading the Clean-Up Clinton County Initiative, which has seen the acquisition, clean up, and re-development of over 100 previously blighted, abandoned, or tax delinquent properties throughout the county.

He further represents the county in civil litigation, administrative matters, and advises county elected officials as well as provides litigation assistance as need on various court dockets.

“Justin has been a tremendous resource for the Land Bank since his arrival to Clinton County and has led us through solving some of the county’s most complex blighted property challenges. With his assistance we have been able to not only clean up properties, but we have been able to restore most of these problem properties to their maximum potential, and highest return on investment for county taxpayers, through new construction on vacant lots,” said Taylor Stuckert, executive director of the CCLRC and CCRPC.

Stuckert added, that “Justin will be a great addition to the OLBA board for the state as a whole, but for Clinton County in particular, and we are excited for his nomination.”

In addition to his roles with Clinton County, Dickman also serves as counsel attorney at Peelle McCoy Wilkin Moyer Law Offices, Co. L.P.A in Wilmington. In his role, Dickman provides legal advice focusing in areas of practice, including estate planning, real estate, business law, civil litigation, and foreclosures.

Additionally, Dickman serves as a 1st Lieutenant in the Ohio Air National Guard JAG Corps. Lt. Dickman is a part-time assistant judge advocate pending schooling for the 178th Wing at Springfield Air National Guard Base, Ohio. In his position in the legal division, Lt. Dickman is responsible for providing legal aid and assistance to the airmen of the 178 WG consisting of over 1,300 members.

Dickman is admitted to practice law before the Supreme Court of Ohio and Supreme Court of Michigan. Dickman resides in Wilmington with his dachshund, “Bear,” and is an avid competitive distance runner

