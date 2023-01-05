Throwback Thursday: WHS Majorettes

These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 2, 1963:

Nationally

‘3 Americans Die in Viet Nam As Reds Down 8 Helicopters’

“SAIGON, South Viet Nam (AP) — Communist groundfire today blasted a fleet of U.S. helicopters flying government troops into battle. Three Americans — including an Army captain — were reported killed, and four others wounded. … Red gunners hit 14 of the 15 U.S. helicopters taking part in the mission in the Mekong delta, bringing down about eight aircraft.”

Locally

‘Sholler Infant Leads Baby Derby’

“The seven-pound, seven-ounce daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles A. Sholler, Wilmington Route 5 at 3:58 a.m. Tuesday [Jan. 1] is the leading entry in the New Year’s Baby Derby in Clinton County.” the baby was named Sharon Lorraine.

Others recent births at Clinton Memorial Hospital included: a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Howard Adae of Midland; a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Cordell of Wilmington; and a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. George Robbins of Clarksville.

• The Elks Club had their gala New Year’s Eve Dance. Prizes were won by Paul Webb and by John Telvin, awarded by committee members Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Borton, Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Custis and Mr. and Mrs. Neilus Goodman.

• Mr. and Mrs. Charles DeVoe of Port William were about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at the home of daughter Mrs. Maynard Williams and her husband, along with the DeVoes’ other children Mrs. Cy Stephens, and Robert, Fred, Carl and Gene DeVoe.

• “The Kingman Chapter of Future Farmers of America is conducting a community rat control program. The chapter will sell rat bait to farmers of the community.”

Wilmington High School Majorettes – September 30, 1941 – From left: Adele Raizk, June Brandenburg, Anna Mae Schramm, and Yvonne Raizk. Can you tell us more? Share it at [email protected] The photo is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.